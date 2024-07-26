Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1915 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1915 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1915 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,400,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1915 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 401. Bidding took place November 26, 2021.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (15)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (7)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (24)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1915 S at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

