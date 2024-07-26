25 Pennia 1915 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1915 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 401. Bidding took place November 26, 2021.

