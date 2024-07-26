Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1915 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,400,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1915 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 401. Bidding took place November 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
