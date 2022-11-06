Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1891 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1891 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1891 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 280,955

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1891 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1891 L at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1891 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 25 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search