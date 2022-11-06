Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1891 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 280,955
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1891 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition PF62
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
