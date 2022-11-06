25 Pennia 1891 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1891 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

