Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1916 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1916 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1916 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,392,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1916 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place February 5, 2015.

Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 CGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1916 S at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
