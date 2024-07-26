Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1916 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,392,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1916 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place February 5, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 CGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
