25 Pennia 1916 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1916 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place February 5, 2015.

