Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1873 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 800,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1873 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
