Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1873 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1873 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1873 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 800,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1873 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction RedSquare - February 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date February 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1873 S at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1873 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 25 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search