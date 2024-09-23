Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1873

Silver coins

Obverse 25 Pennia 1873 S
Reverse 25 Pennia 1873 S
25 Pennia 1873 S
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 46

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Pennia 1873
Reverse 5 Pennia 1873
5 Pennia 1873
Average price 150 $
Sales
1 49
Obverse 1 Penni 1873
Reverse 1 Penni 1873
1 Penni 1873
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 36
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search