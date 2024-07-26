1 Penni 1873 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1873 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 240. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

