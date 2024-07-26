Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1873 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1873 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1873 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1873 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 240. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1873 at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

