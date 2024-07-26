Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1873 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1873 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 240. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
