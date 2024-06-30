Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1873 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1873 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1873 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1873 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Berk - June 22, 2023
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF35 BN CGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1873 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
