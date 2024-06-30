Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1873 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1873 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF35 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
