5 Pennia 1873 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1873 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

