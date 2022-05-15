Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1876 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1876 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1876 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1876 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33698 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Finland 25 Pennia 1876 S at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Finland 25 Pennia 1876 S at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
1571 $
Price in auction currency 1490 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1876 S at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1876 S at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1876 S at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1876 S at auction Stephen Album - January 16, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1876 S at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1876 S at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
