Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1876 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1876 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33698 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
1571 $
Price in auction currency 1490 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
