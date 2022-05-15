25 Pennia 1876 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1876 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33698 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition VF (4) F (1) VG (2) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)