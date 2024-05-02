25 Pennia 1908 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1908 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

