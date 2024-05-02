Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1908 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1908 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1908 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 339,600

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1908 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction AURORA - October 2, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction AURORA - September 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1908 L at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

