Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1908 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 339,600
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1908 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
