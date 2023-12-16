Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1868 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 136,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1868 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Künker (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search