Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1868 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1868 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1868 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 136,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1868 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 10, 2016
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Empire - June 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Finland 25 Pennia 1868 S at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1868 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 25 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search