25 Pennia 1868 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1868 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (8) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1)