Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1868

Silver coins

Obverse 50 Pennia 1868 S
Reverse 50 Pennia 1868 S
50 Pennia 1868 S
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 25 Pennia 1868 S
Reverse 25 Pennia 1868 S
25 Pennia 1868 S
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 16
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search