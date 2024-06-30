Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1868 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1868 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1868 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1868 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Gärtner - October 11, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date October 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition VF35
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1868 S at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

