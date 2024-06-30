Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1868 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1868 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
