Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1906 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 281,280
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1906 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
