Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1906 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1906 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1906 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 281,280

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1906 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1906 L at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1906 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 25 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search