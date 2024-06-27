Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1898 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 444,660
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1898 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 680 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 132,222. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1498 $
Price in auction currency 132222 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
