Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1898 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1898 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1898 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 444,660

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1898 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 680 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 132,222. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1498 $
Price in auction currency 132222 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1898 L at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

