25 Pennia 1913 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1913 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (35) AU (9) XF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (8) MS66 (5) MS65 (3) MS64 (5) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (15) ННР (6)

Seller All companies

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (4)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (10)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (5)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (2)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (6)