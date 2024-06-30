Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1913 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1913 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1913 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 832,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1913 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1913 S at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

