Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1913 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 832,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1913 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (10)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search