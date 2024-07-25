Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1909 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1909 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1909 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,099,462

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1909 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (13)
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1909 L at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

