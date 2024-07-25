Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1909 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,099,462
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1909 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
