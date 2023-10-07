Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1867 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1867 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1867 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 383,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1867 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
5472 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1867 S at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

