Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1867 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 383,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1867 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
5472 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
