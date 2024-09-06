Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1867

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Mark 1867 S
Reverse 2 Mark 1867 S
2 Mark 1867 S
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Mark 1867 S
Reverse 1 Mark 1867 S
1 Mark 1867 S
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 25 Pennia 1867 S
Reverse 25 Pennia 1867 S
25 Pennia 1867 S
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 15

Copper coins

Obverse 10 Pennia 1867
Reverse 10 Pennia 1867
10 Pennia 1867
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 78
Obverse 5 Pennia 1867
Reverse 5 Pennia 1867
5 Pennia 1867
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 1 Penni 1867
Reverse 1 Penni 1867
1 Penni 1867
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 73
