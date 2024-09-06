Catalog
Home
Catalog
Finland
1867
Finland
Period:
1863-1917
1863-1917
Grand Duchy
1863-1917
Home
Catalog
Finland
1867
Coins of Finland 1867
Silver coins
2 Mark 1867 S
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
1 Mark 1867 S
Average price
980 $
Sales
0
34
25 Pennia 1867 S
Average price
1300 $
Sales
0
15
Copper coins
10 Pennia 1867
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
78
5 Pennia 1867
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
63
1 Penni 1867
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
73
Finland
Period
1863-1917
???
Finland
Period
1863-1917
Grand Duchy
1863-1917
