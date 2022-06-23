Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Mark 1867 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 852,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1867 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 6,102. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
