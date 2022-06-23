1 Mark 1867 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1867 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 6,102. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

