Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1867 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1867 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1867 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 852,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1867 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 6,102. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1867 S at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

