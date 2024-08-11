Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
2 Mark 1867 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1867 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3167 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 355. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search