2 Mark 1867 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1867 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3167 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 355. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

