5 Pennia 1867 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

