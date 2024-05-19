Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1867 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1867 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1867 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,664,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Berk (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (15)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Berk - June 22, 2023
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1867 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1867 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 5 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search