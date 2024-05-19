Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1867 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,664,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (7)
- Berk (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (9)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (15)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search