Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1867 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,843,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5248 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins.ee (12)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search