Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1867 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1867 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1867 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,843,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5248 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.

Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Finland 1 Penni 1867 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

