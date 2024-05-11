1 Penni 1867 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5248 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (34) XF (11) VF (5) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (9) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) RB (5) BN (7) Service NGC (10) PCGS (14) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)

Alexander (7)

AURORA (7)

Coins.ee (12)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (7)

Künker (1)

NIKO (2)

Numisbalt (8)

Numisor (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)