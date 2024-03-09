10 Pennia 1867 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

