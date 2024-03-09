Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1867 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1867 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1867 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,440,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (12)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (7)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • UBS (1)
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 665 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Heritage - March 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1867 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1867 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 10 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search