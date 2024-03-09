Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1867 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,440,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 665 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
