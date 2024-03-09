Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1872 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1872 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 783. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 177 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VAuctions
Date September 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
