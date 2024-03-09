Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1872 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1872 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1872 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1872 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 783. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 177 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction VAuctions - September 28, 2018
Seller VAuctions
Date September 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 13, 2016
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1872 S at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

