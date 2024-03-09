Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1865 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1865 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1865 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 705,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1865 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Nomisma Aste - December 9, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date December 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 10, 2016
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1865 S at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

