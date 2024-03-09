25 Pennia 1865 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1865 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

