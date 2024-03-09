Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1865 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 705,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1865 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
