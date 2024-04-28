Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1894 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 817,215
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1894 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (3)
- MS67 (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search