Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1894 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1894 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1894 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 817,215

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1894 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (2)
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1894 L at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF64
Selling price

