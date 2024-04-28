25 Pennia 1894 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1894 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

