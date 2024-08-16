Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1894

Silver coins

Obverse 25 Pennia 1894 L
Reverse 25 Pennia 1894 L
25 Pennia 1894 L
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 74

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Penni 1894
Reverse 1 Penni 1894
1 Penni 1894
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 95
