Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1894 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,818,102
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1894 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
