1 Penni 1894 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1894 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.

