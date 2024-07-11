Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1894 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1894 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1894 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,818,102

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1894 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (7)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (14)
  • MS67 (14)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RD ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1894 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

