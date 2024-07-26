Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1910 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1910 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1910 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 392,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1910 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction AURORA - October 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1910 L at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

