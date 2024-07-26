Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1910 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 392,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1910 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
12
