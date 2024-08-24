Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1910

Gold coins

Obverse 20 Mark 1910 L
Reverse 20 Mark 1910 L
20 Mark 1910 L
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 249

Silver coins

Obverse 25 Pennia 1910 L
Reverse 25 Pennia 1910 L
25 Pennia 1910 L
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 24

Copper coins

Obverse 10 Pennia 1910
Reverse 10 Pennia 1910
10 Pennia 1910
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 5 Pennia 1910
Reverse 5 Pennia 1910
5 Pennia 1910
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 45
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search