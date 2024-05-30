Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1910 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 241,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1910 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 27500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
