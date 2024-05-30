Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1910 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1910 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1910 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 241,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1910 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 27500 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 29, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 29, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1910 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1910 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 10 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search