10 Pennia 1910 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1910 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.

