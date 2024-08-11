Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
20 Mark 1910 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 201,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1910 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2018.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1253 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
