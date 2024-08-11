Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

20 Mark 1910 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 20 Mark 1910 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 20 Mark 1910 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 201,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1910 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2018.

Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1253 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Heritage - March 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1910 L at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

