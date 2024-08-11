20 Mark 1910 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1910 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2018.

