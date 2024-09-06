Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Gold coins 20 Mark of Grand Duchy - Finland

type-coin
type-coin

20 Mark 1878-1913

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1878 S 235,000 R 0 1451879 S 300,000 - 0 3301880 S 90,020 R1 0 1951891 L 90,541 R 0 1881903 L 112,012 - 0 1411904 L 188,253 - 0 2571910 L 201,000 - 0 2491911 L 161,000 - 0 2241912 L - R3 0 111912 S 881,000 - 0 3221913 S 214,000 - 0 428
