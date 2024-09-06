Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Finnish coins price guide
Grand Duchy
20 Mark
Finland
Period:
1863-1917
1863-1917
Grand Duchy
1863-1917
Home
Catalog
Finnish coins price guide
Grand Duchy
20 Mark
Gold coins 20 Mark of Grand Duchy - Finland
20 Mark 1878-1913
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Bitkin
Sales
Sales
1878
S
235,000
R
0
145
1879
S
300,000
-
0
330
1880
S
90,020
R1
0
195
1891
L
90,541
R
0
188
1903
L
112,012
-
0
141
1904
L
188,253
-
0
257
1910
L
201,000
-
0
249
1911
L
161,000
-
0
224
1912
L
-
R3
0
11
1912
S
881,000
-
0
322
1913
S
214,000
-
0
428
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of Finland
Coin catalog of Grand Duchy
All Finnish coins
Finnish coins 20 Mark
Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction
Sep 6, 2024
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Finland
Period
1863-1917
Category
Close
???
Finland
Period
1863-1917
Grand Duchy
1863-1917
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send