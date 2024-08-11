Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

20 Mark 1904 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 20 Mark 1904 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 20 Mark 1904 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 188,253

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1904 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
668 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1904 L at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 20 Mark 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search