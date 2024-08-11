Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
20 Mark 1904 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 188,253
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1904 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
668 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
