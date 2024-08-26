Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1904

Gold coins

Obverse 20 Mark 1904 L
Reverse 20 Mark 1904 L
20 Mark 1904 L
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 257
Obverse 10 Mark 1904 L
Reverse 10 Mark 1904 L
10 Mark 1904 L
Average price 990 $
Sales
0 257

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Penni 1904
Reverse 1 Penni 1904
1 Penni 1904
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 34
