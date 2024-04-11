Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1904 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1904 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1904 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 496,465

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1904 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20813 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PF65 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF65 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction MS67 - February 10, 2021
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PF65 RD RNGA
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1904 at auction MUNZE - June 10, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
