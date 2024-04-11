Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1904 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 496,465
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1904
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1904 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20813 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF65 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PF65 RD RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
