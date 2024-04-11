1 Penni 1904 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1904 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20813 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (15) AU (3) XF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) RD (1) RB (2) BN (12) Service NGC (10) ННР (5) RNGA (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (3)

Coins.ee (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (8)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (5)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)