10 Mark 1904 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1904 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 8,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (191) AU (41) XF (21) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (20) MS64 (89) MS63 (35) MS62 (18) MS61 (5) MS60 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) PL (2) Service PCGS (105) NGC (38) ННР (7) NGS (12)

