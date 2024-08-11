Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Mark 1904 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 102,203
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1904 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 8,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1739 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
