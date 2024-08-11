Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Mark 1904 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Mark 1904 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Mark 1904 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 102,203

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1904 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 8,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1739 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Mark 1904 L at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

