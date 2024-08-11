Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
20 Mark 1912 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 881,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (322) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1912 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1767 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
