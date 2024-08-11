Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

20 Mark 1912 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 20 Mark 1912 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 20 Mark 1912 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 881,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (322) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1912 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1767 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1912 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

