20 Mark 1912 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1912 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1767 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (215) AU (49) XF (39) VF (3) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (20) MS65 (49) MS64 (42) MS63 (30) MS62 (23) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) PL63 (1) Service NGC (97) PCGS (24) NGS (8) ННР (15) RNGA (4) ANA (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

