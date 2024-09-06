Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1912

Gold coins

Obverse 20 Mark 1912 L
Reverse 20 Mark 1912 L
20 Mark 1912 L
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 20 Mark 1912 S
Reverse 20 Mark 1912 S
20 Mark 1912 S
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 322

Copper coins

Obverse 10 Pennia 1912
Reverse 10 Pennia 1912
10 Pennia 1912
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 5 Pennia 1912
Reverse 5 Pennia 1912
5 Pennia 1912
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Penni 1912
Reverse 1 Penni 1912
1 Penni 1912
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 115
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search