Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1912 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1912 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1912 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 191,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1912 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1912 at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

