Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1912 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 191,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1912 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search