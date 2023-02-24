10 Pennia 1912 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1912 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

