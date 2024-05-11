5 Pennia 1912 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1912 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6779 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 378. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (5) VF (2) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (1) BN (1) Service NGC (3)