Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1912 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1912 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1912 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 456,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1912 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6779 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 378. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 378 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Inasta - July 4, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date July 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1912 at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

