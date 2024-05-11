Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1912 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 456,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1912 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6779 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 378. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Inasta (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 378 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
