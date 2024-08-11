Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

20 Mark 1912 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 20 Mark 1912 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 20 Mark 1912 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1912 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Finland 20 Mark 1912 L at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
17285 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Finland 20 Mark 1912 L at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
17178 $
Price in auction currency 16500 EUR
Finland 20 Mark 1912 L at auction V. GADOURY - March 21, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 L at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 L at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 L at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 25, 2017
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 L at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1912 L at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 L at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 L at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1912 L at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

