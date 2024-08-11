Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
20 Mark 1912 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1912 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
17285 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
17178 $
Price in auction currency 16500 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
