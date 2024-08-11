20 Mark 1912 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1912 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

