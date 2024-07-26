1 Penni 1912 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1912 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

