Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1912 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1912 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1912 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,450,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1912 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (16)
  • MS67 (13)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (20)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (18)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1912 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1912 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 1 Penni Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search