Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1912 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,450,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1912 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
