20 Mark 1911 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1911 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (143) AU (44) XF (32) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (10) MS65 (23) MS64 (52) MS63 (20) MS62 (7) MS61 (3) MS60 (6) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (66) ННР (16) PCGS (21) RNGA (2) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (22)

AURORA (7)

BAC (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Coins.ee (12)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (2)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (1)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Goldberg (13)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (5)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (22)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (5)

Kroha (1)

Künker (21)

Möller (1)

MS67 (3)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

NIKO (9)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (16)

Stephen Album (3)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (4)

Varesi (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)