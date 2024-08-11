Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

20 Mark 1911 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 20 Mark 1911 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 20 Mark 1911 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 161,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (224)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1911 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 76000 RUB
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1911 L at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

