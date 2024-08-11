Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
20 Mark 1911 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 161,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (224)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1911 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 76000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
