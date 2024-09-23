Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1911

Gold coins

Obverse 20 Mark 1911 L
Reverse 20 Mark 1911 L
20 Mark 1911 L
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 224

Silver coins

Obverse 50 Pennia 1911 L
Reverse 50 Pennia 1911 L
50 Pennia 1911 L
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 62

Copper coins

Obverse 10 Pennia 1911
Reverse 10 Pennia 1911
10 Pennia 1911
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 5 Pennia 1911
Reverse 5 Pennia 1911
5 Pennia 1911
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 1 Penni 1911
Reverse 1 Penni 1911
1 Penni 1911
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 90
