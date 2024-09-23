Catalog
Home
Catalog
Finland
1911
Finland
Period:
1863-1917
1863-1917
Grand Duchy
1863-1917
Home
Catalog
Finland
1911
Coins of Finland 1911
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold coins
20 Mark 1911 L
Average price
640 $
Sales
0
224
Silver coins
50 Pennia 1911 L
Average price
25 $
Sales
0
62
Copper coins
10 Pennia 1911
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
47
5 Pennia 1911
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
33
1 Penni 1911
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
90
Best offers
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
