1 Penni 1911 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1911 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition UNC (74) AU (6) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (12) MS64 (12) MS63 (19) MS62 (6) MS60 (2) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) RD (5) RB (35) BN (5) Service NGC (33) CGC (2) RNGA (4) ННР (3) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (6)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (16)

Künker (1)

MS67 (16)

MUNZE (7)

Numisbalt (8)

Rare Coins (1)

RedSquare (3)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (1)

Stare Monety (1)