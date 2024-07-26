Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1911 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1911 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1911 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Denga1700

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,550,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1911 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1911 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

