Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1911 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Denga1700
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,550,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1911 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (16)
- MUNZE (7)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search