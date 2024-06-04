Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1911 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1911 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1911 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,054,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1911 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS61 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
611 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1911 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

