Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1911 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,054,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1911 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
611 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
