5 Pennia 1911 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1911 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

