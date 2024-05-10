Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1911 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 367,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1911 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
