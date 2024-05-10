Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1911 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1911 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1911 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 367,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1911 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF66 RD
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1911 at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1911 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 10 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search