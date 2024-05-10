10 Pennia 1911 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1911 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (27) AU (3) XF (3) VF (1) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (8) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) PF66 (2) RD (2) RB (7) BN (4) Service NGC (11) ННР (8) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (6)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (5)

Denga1700 (5)

Empire (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (2)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Знак (1)