Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1911 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1911 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1911 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 616,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1911 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (13)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1911 L at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

