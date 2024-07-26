Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1911 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 616,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1911 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
