Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
20 Mark 1891 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,541
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1891 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1414 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,431. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (29)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (26)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Empire (9)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Holmasto (2)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (11)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- OLNZ (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (3)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 70076 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 72632 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search