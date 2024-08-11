20 Mark 1891 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1891 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1414 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,431. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

