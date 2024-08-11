Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

20 Mark 1891 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 20 Mark 1891 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 20 Mark 1891 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,541

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 20 Mark 1891 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1414 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,431. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 70076 RUB
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 72632 RUB
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction AURORA - January 10, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Finland 20 Mark 1891 L at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

